Letter: Should we be concerned?

Candidate Joe Biden has made some comments that should concern all of us:
1. When asked by a reporter if "He would pack the Court and do the voters have the right to know?" he responded : "No they don't!" This response shows CONTEMPT for you and I.
2.Mr. Biden gets confused often: Recently he said" I am running for the Senate" No Mr. Biden you are running for the Presidency! Should this Candidate that confuses many, many simple facts be elected to be our President?
3. Mr. Biden has made several comments that show Bigotry/ Racism. Recently he said:" You know that Senator, that Senator that was a Mormon Governor" Can you imagine what the reaction from the Press would be if someone referred to President Obama as " That Black Senator from Illinois"
Think carefully before you cast your vote!
Al Garcia
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
