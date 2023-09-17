I have thought more than once before submitting this, but here I go. Recently, law enforcement captured an individual two weeks after he had escaped from prison, job well done. However, to have forty or fifty officers pose for a photo shot with the prisoner in the center of the photo, is stupid and unprofessional. You performed the job you were trained for, as you should have. But a photoshoot? Maybe I am just getting cranky as I mature. But, as a past firefighter and officer with 38 years of service, I find it akin to firefighters posing in front of the charred remains of a structure we had responded to. Is this how professional standards have deteriorated since I left public service?