Letter: Shout out for last responders
Letter: Shout out for last responders

There is a group of people that should be mentioned as heroes. With over 140,000 deaths in our country there should be a shout out for the last responders who are taking care of all our dead. We read and hear about the wonderful work that is being done by our first responders, but nothing about the difficult job performed by the last responders.

Jeroll Anderson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

