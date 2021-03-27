Letter: Shout Out to Vaccination Volunteers!

Having recently received my second COVID shot, (I did have side effects--the overwhelming urge to work in my garden and to roast a chicken--accomplished both), I would like to offer a shout out to everyone who was part of the smooth, easy, quick process. Most of the workers from greeting to departure are volunteers. When you go to get your vaccine, please remember to thank the hardworking, thoughtful and kind people who are putting in long shifts as a service to their community to help you do your part to put an end to this pandemic;. They are local heroes, and one of them is my mother!
CHRISTOPHER RODARTE
Midtown
