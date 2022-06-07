Letter: Show the carnage!

When are we going to put an end to this gun insanity? How can an exceptional people allow their children to be slaughtered in schools, and adults to be killed everywhere, every day!

When the media started showing photos of dead Ukrainian civilians, the American people threw their support behind our effort to punish the Russians for their brutal invasion.

As a Vietnam era veteran, I know that the carnage shown on the nightly news had a serious effect on turning a majority of Americans against an unpopular war.

Show the photos! Let the American people see what these weapons of war did to their babies in Sandy Hook and Robb Elementary. Show the slaughter of innocents in Las Vegas, Buffalo, Charleston, Tucson, and hundreds of others. If we continue to sanitize this madness it will never end.

Dennis Rivera

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

