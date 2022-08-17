Letter: Show us the warrant

The former Oval Office Occupant, and hyenas echoing him, are braying that the Warrant-approved FBI search was unwarranted. The former OOO is calling the FBI's legal confiscation of unspecified materials a "break-in." His enablers spew fear to followers of their fantasies, that this FBI raid could happen to any of them.

The FBI needs very compelling reasons, backed by evidence, to obtain a legal search warrant. FBI's standing policy is not to comment on ongoing investigations. That leaves the hyenas unchallenged when pretending the raid is baseless. If true, then the fOOO could verify his claim by revealing the Warrant to the public. He has a copy; it's only the FBI that can't reveal the Warrant.

The fOOO should put up or shut up. If his past behavior does not warrant a legal search Warrant, then show us the Warrant! Let's see the FBI's reasons for obtaining legal approval.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson