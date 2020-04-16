Letter: show us the way
I just submitted a letter urging others to pass on their unneeded stimulus check for a better purpose. What I forgot to include was a request that the Arizona Daily Star compile a list of non-profit organizations that could pass the money on directly to those who need it, or could use the money directly to support those in need due to the pandemic.

Carl Boswell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

