Letter: Shut It Down, Start Over, Do It Right

In March, when I was told to pack up my college dorm and return home to Arizona, I felt comforted knowing that I was heading to a state with relatively few COVID-19 cases.
Unfortunately, my optimism waned as Arizona prematurely re-opened its non-essential businesses, resulting in an exceedingly high COVID-19 case rate. According to the CDC, Arizona has a rate of 2,606 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population, a rate markedly higher than all other states. Even with city-wide mask mandates, this case rate is unacceptable and preventable.
Governor Ducey should take this as an opportunity to shut it down, start over, and do it right. By re-closing nonessential businesses, increasing testing, and hiring more contact tracers, he can reduce COVID-19 cases to a manageable level. At a time when our country lacks cohesive leadership, Governor Ducey has the opportunity to set an example and help us return to a sense of normalcy without costing American lives in the process.
Alex DeBellis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
