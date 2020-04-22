Letter: Shutdowns cannot continue

As a major airline pilot, I have seen the direct effects of the coronavirus shutdowns in numerous countries throughout the world over the past few weeks. After much thought on the issue after seeing all the empty streets and airports, I believe this cannot continue. It is my opinion that we are hurting more people than helping at this stage of this crisis. The stress on the population due to the business shutdowns and job losses will start having a much worse effect on the people than the virus. Yes, people will die from the virus, that is a fact, but we can't stop living. The best example is Sweden, where the country never shut down, they kept on their lives with common sense restrictions. If you're sick or vulnerable, stay inside, no unnecessary travel, no events of large groups (50), practice good hand hygiene. We can't continue with these shutdowns, too many people will be hurt, open the country back up, carefully.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!