Letter: shutting down the pipeline

I appreciate the column by Samual Gregg in Thursdays paper pointing out the many unintended consequences of feel good ideas. I believe cancelling the Keystone pipeline is in the same category. I imagine the idea behind the cancellation was to cut down on pollution. The oil is going to be pumped out and used regardless, so the question is what should happen to it after that. Without the pipeline it will probably be hauled by train in tanker cars to a refinery. This is much less efficient economically (more pollution) ,also more chance of spills and fires. A worse case it would be transported by rail to the coast and loaded on ships (more pollution) to some foreign country, probably China. American jobs will be lost in all pats of production of fuel. If it is processed into fuel in any other country are their refinery pollution standards as strict as ours? Just a few comments from an old retired midwest farmer.
C.J. Attema
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.