 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: shutting down the pipeline
View Comments

Letter: shutting down the pipeline

I appreciate the column by Samual Gregg in Thursdays paper pointing out the many unintended consequences of feel good ideas. I believe cancelling the Keystone pipeline is in the same category. I imagine the idea behind the cancellation was to cut down on pollution. The oil is going to be pumped out and used regardless, so the question is what should happen to it after that. Without the pipeline it will probably be hauled by train in tanker cars to a refinery. This is much less efficient economically (more pollution) ,also more chance of spills and fires. A worse case it would be transported by rail to the coast and loaded on ships (more pollution) to some foreign country, probably China. American jobs will be lost in all pats of production of fuel. If it is processed into fuel in any other country are their refinery pollution standards as strict as ours? Just a few comments from an old retired midwest farmer.

C.J. Attema

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News