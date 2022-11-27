 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sick Joke

In Trump's announcing his bid for president in '24 the other night, one sits in stupefied amazement wondering when this sick joke will end. He told one bald faced lie after another and made outlandishly ignorant remarks about climate change (maybe in 300 years, sea level rising one eight of an inch) all while the pigeons in the audience squealed, whooped and hollered like delirious characters in a Fellini move.

This is not a joke, folks. Let's call a spade a (expletive deleted) shovel, a nightmare playing in real time and anybody who is unaware of this by now is woeful unwoke, Do we really believe that moral and intellectual MAGA midgets like Lake, Finchem, Taylor Green, et al, should have a part in our body politic? The Trump era has been a nightmarish joke that will not end as long as people sleep walk the big lie.

Someone once said that We get the government we deserve. Well...maybe some of us deserve.

william muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

