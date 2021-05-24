Letter: Sick of Shamers

I am very tired of the ongoing activity of shaming non-mask wearers and more recently, of shaming people who have elected not to get vaccinated. What is next, shaming people who eat red meat, or who drive gasoline powered cars, or who don’t install solar panels on their roof, or who actually water plants in their back yard. These shamers act like they are superior to us unwashed and have the answers to the true path. These shamers also probably tattled on little Johnnie in first grade. Shaming appears to me to be the new non-racist racism. I suggest that the shamers look in a full-length mirror where they may find some warts and also that they heed my mother’s admonition of MYOB.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.