Letter: Sick, stupid and scared

Sick, stupid and scared. I used to just think that some folks, and certainly more than half of the politicians, wanted some of our neighbors to live this way.
Deny basic health care, defund public education, and deify those militarized police who view some of our neighbors as the enemy, rather than part of the public they swore to serve.
Sick, stupid and scared. Now it seems that more than half the politicians running want ALL of us to be sick, stupid and/or scared.
Jack Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
