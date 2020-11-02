 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sick, stupid and scared
View Comments

Letter: Sick, stupid and scared

Sick, stupid and scared. I used to just think that some folks, and certainly more than half of the politicians, wanted some of our neighbors to live this way.

Deny basic health care, defund public education, and deify those militarized police who view some of our neighbors as the enemy, rather than part of the public they swore to serve.

Sick, stupid and scared. Now it seems that more than half the politicians running want ALL of us to be sick, stupid and/or scared.

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News