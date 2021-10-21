Letter: Sick & Tired of Everything Being Politicized

Are we one country or not?
I have to ask myself that question and increasingly the answer comes back 'Not.'
How supposedly intelligent adults can continue to follow an obviously insane, demented Trump down the rabbit hole of ruining the US is beyond me. It's all about white people terrified of becoming a part of the minority instead of the majority. So terrified they're willing to sacrifice democracy to authoritarianism & their own self interests to hate.
It's gotta stop if the US is to survive.
Mildred Ellison
Southeast side
