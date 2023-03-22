Could someone please explain to Tucker Carlson that seeing some folks walk through a part of the Capitol on January 6th, 2001, tells you nothing about what is going on in other parts of the Capitol? Mr. Carlson must think that if he gets on I-10 west bound at entrance 275 and the road is clear, it must be clear all the way to Marana. Anyone else and I can tell him from experience that is not true. He has lied about the 2020 election results, and we know that because we have seen his emails and texts. So how can anyone believe anything he now says?