Letter: Sign the Statement of Fact
I suggest that all sitting, Republican legislatures sign and affirm the following three-sentence statement:

The 2020 presidential election was fair and accurate. Allegations of any fraud that would rise to a level disqualifying the vote, have been verifiably disproved. Joe Biden won the election and is our president.

Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney could lead the signature gathering campaign, thus doing a service to both party and country. Having the Republican legislature unanimously sign will provide them with the political cover they crave. In addition, when they lay this big lie permanently to rest. It will begin the nation’s healing process.

Joan Feldman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

