Letter: Silence by the left
The silence on the part of the left with all the violence occurring throughout the U.S. is deafening. Rioting in Portland, Seattle, Austin, etc. Shootings on the increase in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, with the violence mainly occurring in the minority neighborhoods. Do the Democrats have even a thing to say about this? No. There should be outrage over this in the media, yet you could hear a pin drop. It seems that the left is willing to sacrifice these communities for one reason, that wouldn't be because it's an election year would it?

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

