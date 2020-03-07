Letter: Silence from Senator McSally
On Thursday, March 5, I contacted Senator McSally's office and inquired as to the Senator's position on the following issues: Lack of health coverage for millions of Americas; Millions of Americans living below the poverty level; Low achievement scores in many of Arizona's public schools; Immigration crisis on Arizona's Southern border.

I was told the Senator had no documented positions available on the issues. The gentlemen, with whom I was speaking, abruptly disconnected.

I called back and spoke with another office representative and was given the same responses. The representative was courteous throughout our conversation.

It is shocking and disappointing that a United States Senator is unwilling to openly share her positions on important domestic issues.

Senator Martha McSally would be a more effective if she exhibited the courage, as senator, that she exhibited on the battlefield.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

