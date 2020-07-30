Letter: Silence from Senator McSally

Dr. Byrx and Dr. Fauci, competent professionals and decent people, failed Americans when they stood on the podium and remained silent as President Trump lied repeatedly regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Dr. Fauci has spoken out, but months too late.
Defense Secretary Mattis had the opportunity to speak truth to power, but chose to remain silent as Trump continued his destructive behavior. Secretary Mattis eventually spoke out, but too late to have a significant impact. Former President Bush could have spoken out against Trump's outrageous behavior, but did not do so.
Republican Senators and Representatives served as silent bystanders and collaborators as Trump disgraced the presidency and brought havoc to our country via his indifference, incompetence, and instability. They have shamed themselves and the once honorable Republican Party.
Today we face a pandemic out of control, an economic depression, and a President who will do anything necessary to win in November.
"All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."
stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
