Letter: Silent Bystander

It is depressing that, as the coronavirus runs wild throughout the United States, setting records for infections, deaths, and patients hospitalized, our President remains a silent bystander.
For eleven months, Donald Trump lied to to us regarding the seriousness of the virus, joked about wearing masks, never used the power of the Federal Government to provide a comprehensive testing program nor adequate equipment to fight the virus, and failed to provide support and guidance to Americans. He did schedule rallies at which his supporter were infected.
He was and is incapable of caring. As a result, hundreds of thousands have die of the virus. Somehow, he must be held accountable for his crimes against humanity.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!