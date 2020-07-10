Letter: Simple Choice in November Presidential Election
View Comments

Letter: Simple Choice in November Presidential Election

This November Presidential Election is one of the easiest in years. WHY?

a) If YOU like SOCIALISM vote DEMOCRATE.

b) If YOU like CAPITALISM vote REPUBLICAN.

a) If YOU want to De-Fund the POLICE DEPT. vote DEMOCRATE.

b) If YOU want to Fully-Fund the POLICE DEPT. vote REPUBLICAN.

a) If YOU want your TAXES RAISED vote DEMOCRATE

b) If YOU want your TAXES kept the same, or possibly lowered vote REPUBLICAN.

VERY SIMPLE RIGHT? Make Sure YOU vote for what YOU want.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News