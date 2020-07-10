Letter: Simple Choice in November Presidential Election

This November Presidential Election is one of the easiest in years. WHY?
a) If YOU like SOCIALISM vote DEMOCRATE.
b) If YOU like CAPITALISM vote REPUBLICAN.
a) If YOU want to De-Fund the POLICE DEPT. vote DEMOCRATE.
b) If YOU want to Fully-Fund the POLICE DEPT. vote REPUBLICAN.
a) If YOU want your TAXES RAISED vote DEMOCRATE
b) If YOU want your TAXES kept the same, or possibly lowered vote REPUBLICAN.
VERY SIMPLE RIGHT? Make Sure YOU vote for what YOU want.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
