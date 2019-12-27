Letter: Simple

Apparently I am too simple to understand the nuances of modern-day politics. I am having a problem understanding what is happening. First. Former Vice President Biden's son is reportedly paid 12 times the going rate to sit on the board of a corrupt foreign corporation in a country at the mercy of the USA to funnel money to that government I'm told to move on. There is nothing here. I'm told that targeting and attempting many times to impeach our President is not treason. I'm told that Executive Privilege is dead so it should not be used even with one's private lawyer. I'm told that 17 errors in a FISA application to a court are not a sign of being biased even though all were against President Trump. I still haven't found any specifically defined basis for impeaching President Trump. I guess I am not creative enough.
I do understand tax cuts, unemployment statistics, improved trade policies, things that affect my daily life. I told you I was simple.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
