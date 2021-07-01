 Skip to main content
Letter: sin
I am offended. I read that the U.S. Catholic bishops have approved a rebuke of our President because he supports the right of a woman to make her own moral and medical choice about important decisions. Talk about arrogance -- here are the leaders of the largest and most brazen group of pedophiles that has ever walked on this planet telling the President of our Country that he is sinning.

I recall a person named "Jesus" who when face with a similar request about a woman named Mary Magdelane stated "let him who is without sin cast the first stone". They should go back to their residence and "sin no more".

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

