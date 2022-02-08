Letter: Sinema -- A model of bipartisanship

Sixteenth-century British writer John Heywood famously remarked "There are none so blind as those who will not see." Robert Ryan's January 22 letter to the editor stated that he had seen no evidence of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema attempting to reach a consensus or demonstrating leadership. Her record in the Arizona State Legislature shows otherwise, earning her the same sort of criticism she is receiving now from those holding the perverse notion that a representative government demands that elected officials accede solely to the interests of their political party, to the exclusion of those of the opposing party.
The Bipartisan Index published by the non-partisan Lugar Center, which is based on a count of bills sponsored by members of Congress that are jointly sponsored by members of the opposing Party, consistently ranks Sinema near the top. Just within the past few months, multiple mainstream news sources have credited Sinema for the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
You need only open your eyes.
Stanley Kissinger
East side
