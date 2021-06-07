 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema acting independently just like John McCain did
View Comments

Letter: Sinema acting independently just like John McCain did

  • Comments

I have read many Letters on here written by irate Democrats attacking Senator Sinema, a Democrat, especially for not agreeing to get rid of the Senate Filibuster, which has been in existence for decades. Obama, Biden, Harris and many other Democrats in Senate supported it when their party was in the minority. It encourages compromise on legislation. Biden disgracefully now calls it "Jim Crowe 2.0." Senator John McCain (R) was famous for bucking his own Republican party and voting independently. That attitude of course is what the AZ Daily Star funneled and asserted when endorsing a supposedly 'independent minded" Democrat Mark Kelly for the Senate. Thus far though, he has shown little independent thinking. The Democrats' war on a woman, Sinema, is motivated by their desire to get their progressive leftist agenda passed in the Senate. Sinema and Manchin (D-W-Va) thus far are standing in their way. But how long can they endure and withstand the hate, anger, threats and intimidation from those within their own party?

Tomas Ortega

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News