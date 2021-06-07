Letter: Sinema acting independently just like John McCain did

I have read many Letters on here written by irate Democrats attacking Senator Sinema, a Democrat, especially for not agreeing to get rid of the Senate Filibuster, which has been in existence for decades. Obama, Biden, Harris and many other Democrats in Senate supported it when their party was in the minority. It encourages compromise on legislation. Biden disgracefully now calls it "Jim Crowe 2.0." Senator John McCain (R) was famous for bucking his own Republican party and voting independently. That attitude of course is what the AZ Daily Star funneled and asserted when endorsing a supposedly 'independent minded" Democrat Mark Kelly for the Senate. Thus far though, he has shown little independent thinking. The Democrats' war on a woman, Sinema, is motivated by their desire to get their progressive leftist agenda passed in the Senate. Sinema and Manchin (D-W-Va) thus far are standing in their way. But how long can they endure and withstand the hate, anger, threats and intimidation from those within their own party?
Tomas Ortega
North side
