Letter: Sinema and Filibuster

I have read several letters praising Sen Sinema. One mentioned a thoughtful stance about the filibuster. I believe that she is about to sink the Biden agenda and keep the filibuster. Her premise that Senators should be collaborative and thoughtfully debate issues falls dead on Republican ears. When McConnel votes to acquit Trump and then states that he is guilty is a depth of hypocracy that Sinema should understand. She supported McConnel in giving back a Russian Oligarch's billions and Arizona got nothing, She has betrayed Arizonans by diitching the $15/min wage. Don't send her any money until she stands up for the Biden agenda.
Barbara Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.