Letter: Sinema and Manchin editorial crybabies

Nov 1st editorial page looked like a bunch of crybabies who haven't seen the value of the work Senators Sinema and Manchin (and their Republican colleagues), have already accomplished. Although nothing has passed yet, the $3.5 TRILLION spending plan, is now whittled down to $1.75 TRILLION. (for which there is no money)
Put that into context.
Cut in half: $1,750,000,000,000/350,000,000 people is a savings of, $5,000. PER PERSON!!!
Instead of crying, you should be nominating them for the Nobel Prize on Economics!
Remember, YOU will pay for it including interest. Or said another way, you can watch your money loose value in the world economy as the Dollar loses credit worthiness.
Simply put; they want to give your money (that they have not yet collected), to their cronies and make you try to feel grateful for it. Put $5K debt on your credit card and see how good you feel.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.