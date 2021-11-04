Letter: Sinema and Manchin must be getting paid by someone

Senators Joe Manchin, supposedly a Democrat, soon to be a right-wing Independent, and Kyrsten Sinema, a complete Hypocritican Party member under the control of Mitch McConnell, have sold their souls to the devil.
Both have reduced Democratic ideals to meaningless confetti to get what they selfishly desire for their personal and financial gains. Manchin created the Freedom to Vote Act to please McConnell and Republicans for the sake of compromise. Republicans filibustered voting to discuss it. They still believe in "compromise," an old obscure term used in D.C. in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Please notice - every time an issue is settled in Manchin's favor, he manages to come up with another obstacle. Today, it's his way or the highway on Medicare expansion. Strange how his words are beginning to mimic those of the Republicans.
I believe that both Manchin and Sinema are getting GOP money. Sinema openly brags about her Republican fundraisers and foreign donors. Someone must investigate Manchin's offshore accounts. People are being paid.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.