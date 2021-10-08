Letter: Sinema and Medicare

I have just received notice from my Medicare Part D drug plan that my 2022 premium will more than treble to $66-plus a month. This amounts to an extra $90 a month for my wife and me. One reason for this is that Medicare is forbidden to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies. We understand that you oppose allowing Medicare to negotiate those prices with the drug companies. It seems to us that you have forgotten that we, not Big Pharma are supposed to be Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's constituents. We voted for her in 2018, but if she don't see the light on this one, we won't be voting for her in 2024 - we can't afford her!
Michael Price
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.