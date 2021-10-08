 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema and Medicare
View Comments

Letter: Sinema and Medicare

  • Comments

I have just received notice from my Medicare Part D drug plan that my 2022 premium will more than treble to $66-plus a month. This amounts to an extra $90 a month for my wife and me. One reason for this is that Medicare is forbidden to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical companies. We understand that you oppose allowing Medicare to negotiate those prices with the drug companies. It seems to us that you have forgotten that we, not Big Pharma are supposed to be Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's constituents. We voted for her in 2018, but if she don't see the light on this one, we won't be voting for her in 2024 - we can't afford her!

Michael Price

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News