Letter: Sinema and the Filibuster

The Democratic voters in Arizona who voted for and worked strenuously for Kirsten Sinema have been cheated. We elected her in good faith that she would abide by our Party's goals and we were deceived. To not vote to modify the filibuster so that basic voting rights could be protected is a travesty.
Ironically the filibuster was most famously used by white Southerners to block civil rights legislation during the 1950's and 60's. Ms Sinema talks out of both sides of her mouth. She claims to support the proposed Voting Rights Act, but at the same time she has prevented it from being passed.
Ellen Shenkarow
Midtown
