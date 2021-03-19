Letter: Sinema and the Filibuster

Senator Sinema should reconsider her position on the filibuster.
The purposes for which the filibuster was initially intended - encouragement of bipartisanship and protection of the minority - are served only when both political parties legislate in good faith. Unfortunately, we have come to a time when the Republican Party is primarily concerned not with legislating but with obstruction. The filibuster now is the guarantor of gridlock.
But gridlock is not the immediate concern. Republicans are engaged in a voter suppression effort in the states unprecedented since the Jim Crow era. They will succeed if that effort is not countered by Congressional action - action that evidently will be impossible if the filibuster is not eliminated or effectively modified.
Would a future Republican Senate majority hesitate to discard the filibuster if necessary to their essential legislative goals? The answer is obvious. Democrats must now do no less in defense of democracy.
Robert Thompson
Foothills
