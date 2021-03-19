 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema and the Filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Sinema and the Filibuster

  • Comments

Senator Sinema should reconsider her position on the filibuster.

The purposes for which the filibuster was initially intended - encouragement of bipartisanship and protection of the minority - are served only when both political parties legislate in good faith. Unfortunately, we have come to a time when the Republican Party is primarily concerned not with legislating but with obstruction. The filibuster now is the guarantor of gridlock.

But gridlock is not the immediate concern. Republicans are engaged in a voter suppression effort in the states unprecedented since the Jim Crow era. They will succeed if that effort is not countered by Congressional action - action that evidently will be impossible if the filibuster is not eliminated or effectively modified.

Would a future Republican Senate majority hesitate to discard the filibuster if necessary to their essential legislative goals? The answer is obvious. Democrats must now do no less in defense of democracy.

Robert Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News