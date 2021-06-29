Letter: Sinema and the filibuster

I’ve read Senator Sinema’s recent op Ed regarding the filibuster and her stance. I think it’s a little like bringing a vacuum cleaner to a house fire. Sure, vacuum cleaners are useful, but we really need a fire truck.
The republicans are not acting in good faith. They had a chance to step away from Trump’s lies about the election. They’ve had a chance to step away from Q conspiracies. But they allow their voters to remain misinformed, even attempting to make the conspiracies a political advantage.
If we had a senate filled with John McCains and Jeff Flakes I would feel differently. But that’s not what we have. The filibuster must go. Maybe Sinema must go. If you feel as I do, please tell her. Now is our time to speak.
Pati Stein
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.