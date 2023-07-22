The NLRB was created to be a neutral referee in labor disputes, safeguarding the interests of both employers and workers. It has typically served its purpose, but has unfortunately grown more partisan recently. One such example of this is the appointment of Gwynne Wilcox to the NLRB board. Her decisions on cases that impact everything from the status of independent contractors to how the “gig economy” is to be regulated have proven harmful to both employers and workers. Wilcox supports a policy that would make it difficult for workers to hear from both sides during a possible union formation. Regardless of where you stand on unions, it’s impossible to look at that and think that the NLRB is doing what it was created to do. A recent nominee for the Labor Department, Julie Su, took similar positions and Senator Sinema was right in opposing that nomination. I hope she will do the same when it comes to Ms. Wilcox.