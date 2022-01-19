Letter: Sinema can't serve her corporate donors if she's not reelected

We all recognize and understand that Kyrsten Sinema is more responsive to her corporate donors than to your constituents.
Whether she believes that the corporate mega-donors economic views are best for the country or not, her preference is clear.
However:
She will NOT be able to represent mega-donors' interests if she is not re-elected.
She will not be re-elected if she does not pass voting rights legislation.
The current filibuster rules, sadly, are broken. They allow a single person to have have absolute veto power.
Requiring 30-40 objectors to be present is not an excessive burden. Look at Strom Thurmond’s filibuster of 1964 Civil Rights bill.
Should Sen. Sinema continue her present course, her mega donors - and by default, she- will suffer.
Her future wealth and influence depends on your response.
David Brooke Hatfield
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.