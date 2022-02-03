 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sinema Defends Perpetual Limbo
Senator Sinema’s speech in favor of the filibuster was eloquent. It sounded sincere. I give credit to her instinct to always seek out Republican partners on national initiatives, and I share her concern that elimination of the filibuster could have unforeseen consequences. But her position leaves unanswered the question of what to if Republican partners are unavailable because of a party strategy to reject anything proposed by a Democrat no matter how sensible or in the public interest. That leaves two choices: leaving intact the status quo of gridlock or using the power of the majority given to the Dems by America’s voters. Unfortunately, I mistakenly assumed that Sinema’s default position would be progress instead of gridlock whenever she fails in her efforts to compromise with her across-the-aisle colleagues. This is especially true regarding legislation promoting the fundamental right to vote. I supported Sinema, but what a disappointment she has become.

Ruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

