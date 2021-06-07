Letter: Sinema Does Not Belong on the Front Page

I was disappointed to see Kirsten Sinema on the front page of the June 2 edition . Not only was the title "Sinema reveals reason for missing Jan. 6 vote" misleading, the explanation "because of a personal family matter" was handled in the first paragraph. How does Sinema earn a half-page spread on the front page?
Her stand on the filibuster is disingenuous. I am not interested in her very lame ideas on that matter. If she truly wants to represent the people of Arizona, it is time for us to recognize her power grab for what it is. She needs to work on her own side of the aisle, too.
Over the past years, excellent legislation has been waiting for bipartisan support and has not even been heard in the Senate. Time for change.
Joanne Fisher
Northwest side
