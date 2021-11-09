Letter: Sinema doesn't know what side her bread is buttered on.

Like an slim majority of voters, I voted for, currently senator, Sinema in 2018. It seemed like a clear choice. We have chosen the lesser of two evils at some point in our lives. This was one such moment. She has, however, abandoned her base, and, more importantly, the people of Arizona. She blocks legislation, such as the reconciliation bill and removing the filibuster: one of the biggest reason why nothing gets accomplished in washington. These bills can helpl lft us out of this covid recession that we are in.. I made a maistake in voting for Kysten Sinema in 2018, one that I won't repeat in 2024. There are much better candidates out there that will actually hold town halls and who will not ignore constituants, and who won't fly overseas to beg for donations. No honeyed words will change my mind, because her actions have spoken for her.
Josiah White
Midtown
