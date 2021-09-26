 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema Fights for the Drug Industry
View Comments

Letter: Sinema Fights for the Drug Industry

  • Comments

Who is Senator Sinema fighting for these days? ALSIC, a Pharma dark money conduit for campaign donations to elected politicians in Congress, sent a flyer to Arizona households a few months ago. The flyer announced that ALSIC had awarded Sen. Sinema a "2021 Health Care Innovation" commendation. Maybe because she is the sixth largest Senate Democratic recipient of campaign cash from the industry this election cycle?

In two recent Arizona polls, significant majorities favored passage of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which in part allows the government to lower drug prices. But Sinema has told the White House she opposes the plan to lower prescription drug prices as part of the bill.

Senator Sinema needs to fight for the people by supporting the reconciliation bill, and stop fighting for the drug monopolies! Get out of the swamp, Senator.

Richard Kaiser

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Local-issues

Letter: UofA Loss to NAU

  • Updated

There is a proverb in Japan that says, "on the rock for three years." A Buddhist monk came to Osaka from South Korea, and sat on a rock in the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News