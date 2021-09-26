Letter: Sinema Fights for the Drug Industry

Who is Senator Sinema fighting for these days? ALSIC, a Pharma dark money conduit for campaign donations to elected politicians in Congress, sent a flyer to Arizona households a few months ago. The flyer announced that ALSIC had awarded Sen. Sinema a "2021 Health Care Innovation" commendation. Maybe because she is the sixth largest Senate Democratic recipient of campaign cash from the industry this election cycle?
In two recent Arizona polls, significant majorities favored passage of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which in part allows the government to lower drug prices. But Sinema has told the White House she opposes the plan to lower prescription drug prices as part of the bill.
Senator Sinema needs to fight for the people by supporting the reconciliation bill, and stop fighting for the drug monopolies! Get out of the swamp, Senator.
Richard Kaiser
Midtown
