Letter: Sinema/filibuster
Letter: Sinema/filibuster

Senator Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1)It is not written into the Constitution,2) It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate! No - neither is correct! It was the slave states device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use, and abuse, of the filibuster any sitting senator that still believes the 60 vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work! It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be , and ought to be, dispensed with as a relic of the past! There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our Democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists! Grant Woods is right Senator Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees!

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

