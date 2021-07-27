Letter: Sinema has a simpler way to deal with the filibuster

Re: the July 25 article "Sinema should focus on voter rights."
I agree with Hans Johnson (July 25) that Senator Kyrsten Sinema needs to address the filibuster to protect voting rights. But there is a simpler way which will also address widespread filibuster abuse without carving out voting rights. Instead of allowing a Senator to merely invoke the magic word “filibuster” to grind legislation to a halt absent a 60 person cloture vote, the filibuster should require 41 Senators to vote on the record to filibuster a bill. And if they cross that threshold, they should be required to actually debate their position on the bill (the original purpose of the filibuster), not merely to read “Green Eggs and Ham” or the phone book, which wastes everybody’s time. That change should protect good faith efforts for extended debate and curtail bad faith obstructionism and gridlock.
Ann Haralambie, JD
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.