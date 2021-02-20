Letter: Sinema Has Nerve

Senator Sinema voted to give Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska billions of dollars, why can't she vote for $15.00/hr living wage for Arizonans. Mitch McConnel profited from her vote. Arizona did not. Why would Sinema stand in the way of the Covid Relief package and a way out of poverty for Arizona. Before the pandemic, over half of Tucson lived below the poverty line. Get rid of the filibuster so her buddy Moscow Mitch, the hypocrite, can't sink the rest of the Biden agenda.
Barbara Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.