Letter: Sinema: Help Eliminate the Filibuster
Letter: Sinema: Help Eliminate the Filibuster

Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol by a vote of 35-54. Using the filibuster, GOP senators representing barely one-third of the Senate and who are from states representing hardly 40% of the U.S. population were able to thwart the establishment of a commission that had widespread popular support.

It is clear this is the blueprint for how the GOP intends to approach virtually every initiative the Biden Administration puts forth, ranging from infrastructure to climate change to voting rights. We are truly moving into an era of minority rule, fueled by the GOP's use of gerrymandering, voter suppression and the filibuster.

Bipartisanship has no role in this Republican calculus. I urge Senator Sinema to look at reality: There are not going to magically be 10 Republican senators joining Democrats to stop future filibusters. It is time to eliminate the filibuster now and get on with the Democratic agenda.

John Covert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

