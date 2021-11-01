Letter: Sinema Heroism?

A recent letter asks "Why isn't Kristen Sinema a hero?" regarding Democrats' criticism over her independence. First I would remind the writer of all the name-calling and ranting of Trump against John McCain, Jeff Flake, Liz Chaney, and even Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell over the slightest deviations from his lies. Then to answer the question, it might be more heroic for Sinema to vote her conscience rather than her ties to corporate fund-raising.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.