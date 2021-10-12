Letter: Sinema is a rare politician these days

I want to congratulate Senator Sinema for being the rare politician these days that is seeking common ground for the common good. I’ve seen plenty of letters complaining that she isn’t following the party line to push through the Democrat agenda. Sinema seems to recognize that the Democrat’s majority is razor thin and reflects a 50/50 nation. She also represents a 50/50 state. She is looking for things that both sides can agree on. Her work on the infrastructure bill was commendable. Too bad leadership continues to break promises and hold up her bill. We need more leaders like Senator Sinema. I didn’t vote for her but if she keeps pushing to find common ground and work for all Arizonans I certainly will be voting for her in the future.
Bert Fredericksen
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.