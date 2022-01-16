 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema is blocking voting rights and threatening democracy
View Comments

Letter: Sinema is blocking voting rights and threatening democracy

  • Comments

I am furious that Kyrsten Sinema is standing in the way of carving out an exception to the filibuster for the voting rights legislation! That is NOT why we voted for her.

That legislation needs to be passed by the Senate immediately. How dare Sinema act like the filibuster is some sacred rule when it is being used to deny citizens the right to vote?! That is disingenuous at best, and a disgusting lie of the worst kind. The filibuster rule has been changed and carved out MANY times over many years.

Pretending to stand for voting rights while doing the exact opposite is, quite simply, vile. If Sinema continues the way she has been, she will carry the shame of destroying democracy for the rest of her life. That's not hyperbolic - its a damn fact.

Dana Kidder

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News