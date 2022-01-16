Letter: Sinema is blocking voting rights and threatening democracy

I am furious that Kyrsten Sinema is standing in the way of carving out an exception to the filibuster for the voting rights legislation! That is NOT why we voted for her.
That legislation needs to be passed by the Senate immediately. How dare Sinema act like the filibuster is some sacred rule when it is being used to deny citizens the right to vote?! That is disingenuous at best, and a disgusting lie of the worst kind. The filibuster rule has been changed and carved out MANY times over many years.
Pretending to stand for voting rights while doing the exact opposite is, quite simply, vile. If Sinema continues the way she has been, she will carry the shame of destroying democracy for the rest of her life. That's not hyperbolic - its a damn fact.
Dana Kidder
East side
