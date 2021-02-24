 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema=McSally?
View Comments

Letter: Sinema=McSally?

  • Comments

A letter in the Star of Feb. 19 praises Sen. Kristen Sinema for her “principled stand” for supporting keeping the filibuster rule in the Senate and opposing the minimum wage increase.

Since these two positions are fully in line with the Republican agenda, I ask what “principles” Sen. Sinema is upholding. Betraying her supporters, perhaps? Sinema’s position on these two crucial issues is exactly the same as Martha McSally supported.

Silly me, I thought Sinema was a Democrat! I guess there were actually two Republicans on the ballot for senator in 2018!

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News