Letter: Sinema=McSally?

A letter in the Star of Feb. 19 praises Sen. Kristen Sinema for her “principled stand” for supporting keeping the filibuster rule in the Senate and opposing the minimum wage increase.
Since these two positions are fully in line with the Republican agenda, I ask what “principles” Sen. Sinema is upholding. Betraying her supporters, perhaps? Sinema’s position on these two crucial issues is exactly the same as Martha McSally supported.
Silly me, I thought Sinema was a Democrat! I guess there were actually two Republicans on the ballot for senator in 2018!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
