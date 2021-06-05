 Skip to main content
Letter: Sinema misses Capitol insurrection commission vote
So Kirsten Sinema claims a "personal family matter" kept her from voting for the creation of a commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. One has to wonder if that "family matter" was more compelling than the matters that the families of the 140 law enforcement officers who were wounded while trying to protect Sinema and the rest of Congress have faced since that infamous day, including the mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died as a result of the insurrection. Mrs. Sicknick went to the Capitol to try to plead with lawmakers to form a commission. As Mrs. Sicknick put it, "Because of what they did, the people in the building were able to go home that evening and be with their families. Brian and many other officers ended up in the hospital." Of course, Mrs. Sicknick's son ended up in the morgue. Kirsten Sinema, what "personal family matter" of yours could have been more compelling?

Kathy Simolaris

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

