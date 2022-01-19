 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sinema must help get rid of the filibuster
I am disheartened to learn of Kyrsten Sinema's refusal to support President Biden's plan to change the filibuster. The abuse of the filibuster by the Senate Republicans is a betrayal of the American people, who overwhelmingly support the President's agenda. Senator Sinema was elected as a Democrat in Arizona. Her failure to support the Democratic agenda flies in the face of your constituents who, like me, are anxious to see progress for our country. She has let me down. She has let Arizonans down. She has let her country down.

The people's work will never get done as long as the filibuster exists as it does today. I urge Senator Sinema to reverse her decision and support the President's agenda. I proudly voted for her in 2018 but if she continues to block the progress of these initiatives, I will not vote for her again.

Diana Smith

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

