 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema Must Resign
View Comments

Letter: Sinema Must Resign

  • Comments

Sen. Sinema is blatantly in thrall to the pharmaceutical industry. Most Americans agree that excessive drug profits must end. Sinema is representing the drug industry's continued profit gouging, not her constituents' expressed desires. This position on drug prices, and her continued insistence on an unaltered filibuster, means it's time for her to resign and to be replaced by a Democrat more responsive to the will of the people.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News