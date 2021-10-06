Letter: Sinema Must Resign

Sen. Sinema is blatantly in thrall to the pharmaceutical industry. Most Americans agree that excessive drug profits must end. Sinema is representing the drug industry's continued profit gouging, not her constituents' expressed desires. This position on drug prices, and her continued insistence on an unaltered filibuster, means it's time for her to resign and to be replaced by a Democrat more responsive to the will of the people.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.