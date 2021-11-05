 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sinema needs to protect voting rights, end filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Sinema needs to protect voting rights, end filibuster

  • Comments

The Senate is broken. The Republican "minority" acts in bad faith constantly, including over-utilizing the filibuster to block everything they can.

We should not need 60 votes to pass a voting rights bill that is our best chance at protecting democracy from egregious voter suppression and perpetual minority control, as orchestrated by a party that benefits from disenfranchising Americans. We need Kyrsten Sinema to reconsider her stance and end the filibuster. We elected her to represent us, to work with Democratic leadership, and to help enact meaningful change on behalf of all Arizonans and all Americans. None of that can happen without ending the filibuster.

Sinema has substantial power and influence to empower her constituents. Our votes are our voices. Republican leaders at every level are taking measures to mute those voices. We need our senator to hear us and amplify our alarm at their outrageous voter suppression strategies.

Sara Nixon-Kirschner

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News