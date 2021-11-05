Letter: Sinema needs to protect voting rights, end filibuster

The Senate is broken. The Republican "minority" acts in bad faith constantly, including over-utilizing the filibuster to block everything they can.
We should not need 60 votes to pass a voting rights bill that is our best chance at protecting democracy from egregious voter suppression and perpetual minority control, as orchestrated by a party that benefits from disenfranchising Americans. We need Kyrsten Sinema to reconsider her stance and end the filibuster. We elected her to represent us, to work with Democratic leadership, and to help enact meaningful change on behalf of all Arizonans and all Americans. None of that can happen without ending the filibuster.
Sinema has substantial power and influence to empower her constituents. Our votes are our voices. Republican leaders at every level are taking measures to mute those voices. We need our senator to hear us and amplify our alarm at their outrageous voter suppression strategies.
Sara Nixon-Kirschner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.